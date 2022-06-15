Watch CBS News
Local News

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19 00:23

BOSTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and a leader in the fight against COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes for Health. The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and tested positive on a rapid test. He will work from home and has not been in close contact with Mr. Biden recently.

Fauci was in Worcester on Saturday for his 60th class reunion at Holy Cross and the unveiling of the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex. Fauci graduated from Holy Cross with a bachelor's degree in Classics with a premed concentration. 

Before the dedication ceremony, Fauci met with a group of about 30 students, answering their questions about his time at Holy Cross and his career. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.