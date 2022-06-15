Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and a leader in the fight against COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes for Health. The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and tested positive on a rapid test. He will work from home and has not been in close contact with Mr. Biden recently.

Fauci was in Worcester on Saturday for his 60th class reunion at Holy Cross and the unveiling of the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex. Fauci graduated from Holy Cross with a bachelor's degree in Classics with a premed concentration.

Before the dedication ceremony, Fauci met with a group of about 30 students, answering their questions about his time at Holy Cross and his career.