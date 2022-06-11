Worcester's Holy Cross names science complex after Dr. Fauci

WORCESTER - Worcester's College of the Holy Cross officially renamed its Integrated Science Complex after Dr. Anthony Fauci, a 1962 graduate of the college.

The new Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex was unveiled Saturday during Fauci's 60th class reunion.

"I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams when I walked on this campus in 1958 and looked at the far smaller number of buildings than are here today, that one day a building — this wonderful Integrated Science Complex — would be named after me," Dr. Fauci said. "This was a great college 60 years ago; it's even better today."

Before the dedication ceremony, Fauci met with a group of about 30 students, answering their questions about his time at Holy Cross and his career.

Fauci graduated from Holy Cross with a bachelor's degree in classics with a premed concentration. He has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Science.

"Dr. Fauci has shown us that mankind can be courageous, kind and undeterred," said Holy Cross President Vincent D. Rougeau. "We can trust science and eschew the 'normalization of untruths.' We can believe in public service and social responsibility. In the darkest hours and brightest spotlights, we can be joyful, purposeful and hopeful."