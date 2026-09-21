How Boston's downtown neighborhood is being revived with new places to live and work

It's a push for revival in downtown Boston. With new businesses and places to live popping up, some believe it's now one of the most desirable neighborhoods to live, work and play in the city.

"People are no longer commuting," said Manuel Davis, the director of sales at the Ritz-Carlton at South Station Tower. "They're living here and they're walking to work. Walking to restaurants. They're meeting friends after work."

From the Ritz-Carlton Residences to the office space soon to be occupied by JP Morgan Chase, Sarah Hawkins, the head of Hines' U.S. East Region, says South Station Tower is offering a unique spot to put people right in the heart of the city.

"Just JP Morgan alone will bring 1,000 employees, five days a week," said Hawkins. "JP Morgan is the major tenant, but we also have Citadel, Jones Day, FM. It just brings new life to the neighborhood."

The tower currently has more than 72% of its commercial space signed under lease.

Beyond South Station, the downtown area got a big boost from the World Cup. The Downtown Boston Alliance says pedestrian traffic was up 10% from July 2025 to July 2026. A spike the DBA hopes to continue into next year by focusing on small businesses.

"We got to build back more intentionally," said Michael Nichols, the president of the Downtown Boston Alliance. "Our organization started focusing on who should be in downtown Boston in the future, and what has led to is more residences, more thoughtful retail."

Back in March, Mayor Michelle Wu and city planners took aim at restoring the luster of Faneuil Hall.

"This is about giving the Financial District and this part of downtown its due relative to the other economic corridors in the city and really leaning into the brand and history," the mayor explained earlier this year.

Part of the revival is being done through a grant program that provides money to entrepreneurs trying to open their first or second locations.

Salome Kopasz makes hats. She started out as a model in Paris but soon realized she wanted more. That's when she studied hat making in Italy.

"It's really about patience and taking time," says Kopasz of hat making.

Kopasz started her own brand Elore Atelier. And just last year, she opened a shop in the Hyatt Regency.

"When I make a hat for someone and then the person wears it and you just feel like that hat belonged to that person, that for me is when I know that this is a win," said Kopasz with passion for her craft.

And Kopasz is not the only successful downtown business.

The High Street Place Food Hall is always bustling, making it a sought-after communal space. Lauren Johnson is the Senior Marketplace Manager of the food hall and says they've made intentional choices, and the city has been a great partner.

"We work really closely with the downtown Boston community and we're so proud to be a part of downtown Boston," Johnson said. "It's been so exciting to see new offices, new employers coming into this space."

And from retailers to residents, everyone is excited for the future of downtown Boston.