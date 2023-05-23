Dorchester roads reopened to traffic after shooting investigation

Dorchester roads shut down after reported shooting

DORCHESTER – Police temporarily closed down several roads as they searched a neighborhood in Dorchester for a suspect after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police were called to Gallivan Blvd. and Dorchester Ave. around 12:15 p.m.

There have not been any reported victims.

Parts of Gallivan Blvd. were shut down, including at the intersections of Dorchester Ave. and Washington Street. Police have since reopened the area.

No further information is currently available.