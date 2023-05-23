Watch CBS News
Local News

Dorchester roads reopened to traffic after shooting investigation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dorchester roads shut down after reported shooting
Dorchester roads shut down after reported shooting 00:38

DORCHESTER – Police temporarily closed down several roads as they searched a neighborhood in Dorchester for a suspect after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police were called to Gallivan Blvd. and Dorchester Ave. around 12:15 p.m.

There have not been any reported victims.

Parts of Gallivan Blvd. were shut down, including at the intersections of Dorchester Ave. and Washington Street. Police have since reopened the area.

No further information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 1:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.