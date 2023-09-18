Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people shot, including 2 juveniles, in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Five people, including two juveniles, were shot Sunday night in Dorchester. One of the young victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. outside the Franklin Field housing complex at 50 Ames Street. The five victims included three adults and two victims under the age of 18.

"I'm angry; I'm upset as a Mom," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference late Sunday. "I'm praying with all my heart for those in the hospital to recover."

"We need the help of our community here," Districut Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "We hope that someone will step forward with information."

Authorities offered no details on what may have led up to the violent incident.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.