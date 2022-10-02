Wind-whipped fire at Dorchester home spreads to multiple buildings

DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.

Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.

A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.

Heavy fire in the rear of a three family occupied building. The wind has pushed the fire to 3 surrounding buildings.This is now a 6th alarm pic.twitter.com/gx7gE615cA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof.

Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.

No further information is currently available.