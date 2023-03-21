Dont'a Hightower is responsible for two of the biggest plays in Patriots Super Bowl history

FOXBORO -- Dont'a Hightower was kind of a forgotten man over the last year, only to pop up again Tuesday when he officially announced his retirement from football. Hightower, however, should never be forgotten in New England, considering he's responsible for two of the biggest plays in Patriots postseason history.

There has been no shortage of special moments during New England's run to six Super Bowl titles. whether they came from the arm of Tom brady or the foot of Adam Vinatieri. But without Hightower, New England's Super Bowl collection wouldn't be nearly as plentiful.

Two of those six titles probably wouldn't have happened had it not been for the linebacker coming up huge in the biggest moments. Hightower reflected on those two moments in his retirement announcement on The Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

You probably don't have to think too hard to come up with those plays, since they were two of the most dramatic moments of Patriots football in the last 10 years. The first came in Super Bowl XLIX, when Hightower made a game-saving tackle of Seattle's Marshawn Lynch at the New England 1-yard line. Had Hightower not read the play and made that stop, Lynch would have powered his way into the end zone and the Seahawks very likely would have won a title.

Instead, Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson on the very next play to help seal the victory for the Patriots and jumpstart the team's sequel dynasty. Hightower recalls taking a big risk in trying to make that play.

"When I saw Seattle line up in that I-form, I knew Beast Mode was getting it, and I knew they'd been gashing us with that strong-side lead all game. I knew he was going to walk through a huge hole if I didn't take a risk," Hightower recalled. "It's funny how things come full circle, because when I was at Alabama, Kirby Smart used to always tell us, 'Never ever go behind a block unless you're sure you're going to make a play.'

"Well, I wasn't sure. But I figured we had nothing to lose," Hightower continued. "So I ripped up under Okung and shot my shot. All I saw was Marshawn's two legs churning, and I just prayed to God that I could clip him up or something. I reached out ... and you already know what happened next."

Players are usually lucky to get one defining moment throughout their career. But Hightower added another to his resume a few years later -- once again on the game's biggest stage.

It came during New England's epic comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a comeback that wouldn't have happened had it not been for No. 54. With the Patriots clawing back but still down 28-12, Hightower exploded into the Atlanta backfield and strip-sacked quarterback Matt Ryan with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on their ensuing possession, and after forcing a punt, scored another to tie things at 28-28. The Patriots won, 34-28, in overtime to complete the greatest comeback in NFL history.

In reflecting on that play after New England completed the victory, Hightower said that he saw Ryan with the ball and simply wanted it, so he went and got it. He revealed Tuesday that he drew inspiration from his son, despite the fact that he didn't even have a son at the moment.

"I'll never forget when we were in the locker room at halftime. We're down 21–3, so some guys are quiet, and some guys are doing the rah-rah stuff. I sat there and for some reason thought, 'Man, I don't even have a son yet. But one day, he's going to watch the tape of this game, and he's gonna know one thing for sure. His dad never f***ing quit,' he said.

The stop, the strip, the sack.



Thank you for the championship memories, @zeus30hightower. pic.twitter.com/zudWQlnIbL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 21, 2023

Hightower never quit, and the Patriots have two more rings in their collection because of it. Hightower was also a menace in New England's Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams in 2019, coming up with a pair of sacks on Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff.

What do all of these plays in the biggest moments say about Hightower? That he not only had a knack for being in the right spot at the right time, but he also made the plays when he needed to. When the moment was its biggest, Hightower was always up to the challenge.

Without Hightower doing his thing, Gillette Stadium wouldn't have had to clear more space for Super Bowl banners a few years back. He's responsible for making two of the most important plays in the team's history, for a team that has no shortage of important plays over the last two decades.

It leaves little doubt that Hightower will one day receive a red jacket and take his rightful spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame as one of the most impactful postseason players to ever don a New England uniform.