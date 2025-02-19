Donnie Wahlberg to star in Boston-based "Blue Bloods" spinoff on CBS

Though "Blue Bloods" has come to an end after 14 seasons, Donnie Wahlberg is returning to television screens with a Boston-based spinoff.

CBS announced Tuesday that a new drama called "Boston Blue" will hit airwaves later this year.

"Blue Bloods" spinoff

In the new show, which is described as a "universe expansion" of Blue Bloods, Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan. In Boston Blue, Wahlberg be taking on a new role, this time with the Boston Police Department.

He will be paired with detective Lena Peters, a character who is described as "the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family."

No details about the cast have been announced outside of Wahlberg.

Donnie Wahlberg in "Boston Blue"

Boston Blue is a working title for the show, CBS said.

It is not yet known if any scenes from the show will be filmed in Boston. CBS said there is no word where the show will be filmed.

Wahlberg starred in Blue Bloods with cast members that included Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan. The show concluded in December after 14 seasons and 275 episodes.

During its final season, Blue Bloods was Friday's No. 1 primetime program and the No. 3 broadcast drama on television.

Wahlberg is a Dorchester native who was a founding member of pop band New Kids on the Block. The band still performs shows, and will do 16 concerts during a Las Vegas residency this summer.

Boston Blue is being produced by CBS Studios. CBS is the parent company of WBZ-TV.