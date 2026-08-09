Don Nelson, former NBA coach and 5-time champion as a player, dies at 86

Don Nelson, the NBA's three-time Coach of the Year and a five-time champion, has died at the age of 86, his family said in a statement.

"On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family," the statement said. "Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories."

As a player, Nelson played 11 of his 14 seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning five NBA championships before going on to coach after he retired.

He last coached for the Golden State Warriors in 2010 and retired as the NBA's winningest coach. Over his 30-year career, he coached four teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Nelson also served as general manager for all three franchises and is one of two coaches in NBA history to have at least 250 wins with the three teams.

Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont said Nelson helped transform the franchise and brought "a winning culture" to the city.

"Don Nelson was a true original whose impact on the Dallas Mavericks and the game of basketball will endure for generations ... His influence can be seen throughout Mavericks history and across the NBA today," Dumont said.

Nelson introduced what is now known as the point forward, and his up-tempo style of offense created a buzz. He said the idea of shifting from the dominant big men of the 1970s to an offense focused on speed and the fast break came from his playing days under Celtics Hall of Fame coach Red Auerbach.

"The league really hadn't seen an offense like the one we were running, and the results were undeniable," Nelson wrote in 2016 in The Players' Tribune.

Nelson was best known for his stint in Oakland, where he drafted Stephen Curry and was credited with helping build the Warriors' ascent.

"'Nellie' was one of the most innovative and influential coaches in NBA history and an iconic figure in Warriors history. He was a true basketball visionary who saw the game differently and was never afraid to challenge conventional thinking," the Warriors said in a statement posted to social media.

Nelson will be remembered for his authenticity, personality and passion for basketball, the organization said.

In a statement, Curry said, "The story is [Nelson] never liked rookies, but from Day 1, he challenged me and gave me an opportunity to be my best self on the court ... He had an immeasurable impact on the sport and will go down as one of the greatest minds in the history of the game."

"Don Nelson revolutionized NBA basketball through his fearlessness, ingenuity and deep conviction," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He brought an unmistakable personality to everything he did, and his impact on our sport will continue to be felt for generations."

In 2000, Nelson revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis and later said he had his cancerous prostate removed, with doctors having found no sign that the disease had spread.

Nelson's cause of death wasn't revealed. He is survived by his children and his wife, Joy.