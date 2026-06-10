Driver captured after wild chase in Massachusetts has done this several times now, police say

Dominick Revell, the man accused of leading police on a wild chase through two Massachusetts towns has a history of similar reckless driving, court documents allege.

Revell, 54, of Franklin, has a revoked license for being a habitual traffic offender. He allegedly ran off after leaving his disabled truck on top of a children's play area in the middle of Tuesday's chase in Bellingham and Franklin.

New court documents released Wednesday showed the extent of the chase.

An officer was monitoring traffic in Bellingham Tuesday morning when he said he saw Revell's blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. The officer believed it was involved in a hit-and-run and chase several weeks ago.

Dominick Revell Bellingham Police

Bellingham Police Officer Daniel Gavin noted that Revell had five active arrest warrants and a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender.

"The operator of the vehicle looked in my direction and looked away covering his face with his arm," Gavin wrote in his report.

A chase ensued at speeds of 60 to 70 mph through Bellingham and Franklin. Eventually, police successfully deployed spike strips and Revell was left driving on two bare steel rims. Still, police say he continued driving and nearly hit a Franklin detail officer head on in the area of Stanwood Drive.

Revell later turned into the Franklin Day Camp, pulling behind several trees. Police said he left his disabled truck on top of a children's sand play area, then ran behind the building with officers chasing him. After jumping a fence, Revell swam across a river and ran into the woods. Police lost sight of him.

Officers said they found a pipe used to smoke crack cocaine in Revell's truck, along with several miniature alcohol bottles.

Eventually he was captured. Revell is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Milford District Court.

According to court documents, Revell has been involved in multiple police chases in recent months and has an extensive criminal history.

In April of this year, Revell was accused of driving the wrong way on Railroad Street in Bellingham. He allegedly forced a driver off the road to avoid being hit head on. The woman had her 7-year-old daughter in the back seat of her car. Police said Revell fled from that crash.

In 2015, Revell was charged with operating under the influence for a fourth time after crashing into another car at a McDonald's drive-thru while allegedly high on heroin.