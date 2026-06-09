Police looking for driver in Franklin, Massachusetts pursuit with "extensive criminal history"

After a police pursuit through Bellingham and Franklin, Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, authorities say they're still looking for the driver with "an extensive criminal history" who got away on foot.

Police said they tried to stop a blue Ford Ranger on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham shortly before 9 a.m. The pickup truck is believed to belong to 54-year-old Dominick Revell of Franklin, police said.

"Revell, who has an extensive criminal history, has several active warrants for his arrest and a revoked driver's license," police said. Bellingham police shared a wanted poster showing his picture from a 2021 arrest.

As the pursuit continued through Franklin, officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Grove Street to deflate the truck's tires. Still, the truck continued and nearly made it to Medway before hitting several mailboxes and stopping on Pond Street, attracting a large law enforcement presence.

That's when police say the driver made his escape.

"The suspect jumped over a fence, swam across a small river, and continued into a wooded area," police said.

Police said a K9 led officers to an address for Revell on Partridge Street in Franklin, but they couldn't find him. They're also using drones to try and track him down.

Anyone who knows where Revell is should contact police. He's expected to face multiple charges, including failing to stop for police, reckless operation, speeding and leaving the scene of property damage.