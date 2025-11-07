Dog running loose in Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston rescued by Massachusetts State Police

A dog trotting through the busy Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston narrowly missed being hit by traffic before Massachusetts State Police rescued the wrong-way rover.

Surveillance video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows the black-and-white pup heading toward oncoming traffic on the East Boston side of the tunnel during the morning commute on Thursday. A blurry figure of a person is seen running after the animal as it moves from the right, through the middle lane, and finally comes to a halt near the far left wall. It is unknown whether that person was the dog's owner or a good Samaritan.

A later video shows a state police vehicle parked on the road inside the tunnel. Other cars can then be seen coming to a stop in a staggered formation.

The trooper left his car with the doors open, beckoning to the dog, which ran away from the officer. Other drivers in the tunnel tried to assist with getting the dog out of trouble, but the scared pup continued to walk around the vehicle.

The dog eventually discovered that the back door of the state trooper's vehicle had been left open and hopped inside. Boston Animal Care and Control took care of the dog while locating the owner.

The lost pup will be returned home and reunited with its family. WBZ-TV has reached out to State Police for more information, but has not heard back.