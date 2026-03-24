Dog rescued from 12-foot deep sinkhole in Massachusetts backyard

SkyEye was up over Falmouth, Massachusetts Tuesday, to capture the moment when a treasured yellow lab named Tessie was rescued from a deep backyard sinkhole. Shortly after all the action, WBZ spoke to the owner, who had first known something was wrong when only their dog Taco came back inside from the yard.

"He went over by the fence and was barking. I went over and looked down. There were leaves and a little hole. And at the bottom of it was Tessie. It was like 12 feet deep," said David Velesig.

David feared the hole could cave in if he intervened himself, so he called 911. Emergency responders said he did right thing; after stabilizing the surface they determined it was too dangerous even for firefighters to go in.

Firefighters rescued a dog from a 12-foot deep sinkhole in Falmouth, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"They brought the ladder truck, and they lowered some sort of a harness type of thing that they got under her. It took a long time. Then they pulled up on the harness and out she came," he said.

The Falmouth family is incredibly grateful their Tessie is safe and home where she belongs - but also for the patience and persistence of first responders who worked so carefully for more than two hours.

"Two people became four people became eight people, became two dozen people. They all worked together. A lot of people putting in a lot of time," he said.

While Tessie calmed down with some well-earned pepperoni, crews filled in the large hole - which had been caused by hidden water drainage. Tessie was not hurt in the fall or rescue, and she and Taco are again free to roam in the yard they love.

"They're dogs and you could be like it's just a dog, but everyone here has probably had a relationship with a dog at some point. They're part of your family. You do what you've got to do. With everything going on, it's kind of nice there's a good story," Velesig added.