Dog finally safe after 555 days of wandering in Massachusetts

WORCESTER - A loose dog is finally in a foster home after being on the run in Worcester for 555 days. Trappers with Missing Dogs Massachusetts (MDM) have been at this for 19 months. She will soon be looking for a forever home.

Long and difficult journey

The pup is now named Gracie but was known as Roxy during her time on her own. Her journey has been long and difficult. She was first found in the woods in Tennessee before being brought to a breeder in Massachusetts. MDM says Worcester Animal Rescue came in to remove dogs from that breeder due to issues. Thankfully, Gracie was adopted before that happened. She was only with her new family for a few days before she went missing on February 10, 2023.

"The dog went missing, but was roaming right across the street from where they lived," said Bernice Gero, a volunteer with Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

Gracie is in a foster home after wandering around Worcester for 555 days. CBS Boston

Gero has been trying to trap Gracie since the moment she spotted the dog run by.

"I thought OK if we can get her settled. This shouldn't hopefully be too bad, but that was a silly thing to think," said Gero. "She never really left this area with the exception of July 23 when she went out to the Worcester Airport."

For the first few months, the dog still had her leash attached, but Gero believes she likely chewed it off. They tried to trap her for months, but to no avail. At times, she would get partially in the trap, but then escape. It led Gero to think she may have been trapped before. MDM has trail cameras with hundreds of videos of their attempts to trap her. They fed her 16 of the 19 months she was on the run.

"We cooked chicken, hamburger, steak, she ate well. We had kibble, but we had to up the ante to keep her interested," explained Gero. "Around January of this year, she showed up with a limp. She literally stood in front of our camera, and we could see her hip distorted."

Gracie may have been hit by car

Bernice believes she may have been hit by a car. In May, a neighbor noticed Gracie limp by several times. She told Bernice to set up in her backyard.

"We thought this would be the perfect spot for a kennel trap," said Gero.

It took three months for it to work, but she was finally caught. Now she is with Shelly Duprey, a foster parent with PAWS New England. Gracie is very scared and has spent most of her time in a crate or hiding under a bed. The dog is very sweet but scared. She has never barked or shown any aggression toward Duprey. Gracie will be the 38th dog Shelly has fostered. Each has their picture up on a wall in the room Gracie is staying in. One day, Gracie will join the wall.

"Oh no I will let her go. I am a small part in her journey, " said Duprey. "I can just tell when she is ready, she will open up and be an amazing dog."

Duprey has been taking it slow with Gracie and allowing the dog to open up at her own pace. When she starts to calm down, Gracie will need medical attention for her leg and shoulder. Duprey says MDM will be fronting the bill for it, but MDM is accepting any donations.