Owner sought by MSPCA after dog found underweight and tied to a pole on Porter Street in Granby

GRANBY - The MSPCA and police are looking for the person who left a dog tied to a pole in Granby earlier this month.

The mixed breed female dog was found on Porter Street on the evening of April 4. Granby Animal Control said she had been abandoned and was underweight and injured when police officers found her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell

The dog was taken to the MSPCA's Boston adoption center on April 10 and she's now recovering. MSPCA staff said she continues to improve daily.

Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to call MSPCA Law Enforcement at 1-800-628-5808.