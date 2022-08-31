Dog found abandoned with second-degree burns in Norwood is recovering

NORWOOD - A dog found burned and abandoned in Norwood is on the mend.

Police are trying to find the person responsible for the second-degree burns on Annie's body. Investigators believe someone poured hot water on her.

Police have pulled surveillance video from the Burger King along Route 1, where she was discovered.

"If you've even have a small burn, you know how painful burns are," said a rescuer. "This is a very cruel abandonment"

Annie is about 2 years old and is likely a Beagle mix. Rescuers said they are in need of donations to help pay for her medical care at Tufts Animal Center.