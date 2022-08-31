Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog found abandoned with second-degree burns in Norwood is recovering

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dog found abandoned and badly burned near Norwood Burger King
Dog found abandoned and badly burned near Norwood Burger King 00:58

NORWOOD - A dog found burned and abandoned in Norwood is on the mend.

Police are trying to find the person responsible for the second-degree burns on Annie's body. Investigators believe someone poured hot water on her.

Police have pulled surveillance video from the Burger King along Route 1, where she was discovered. 

"If you've even have a small burn, you know how painful burns are," said a rescuer. "This is a very cruel abandonment"

Annie is about 2 years old and is likely a Beagle mix. Rescuers said they are in need of donations to help pay for her medical care at Tufts Animal Center.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.