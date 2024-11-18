Dog attack in Boston sends 4 to hospital, almost takes off woman's arm source says

BOSTON - Four people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital after a dog attack in Boston. Police say that one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

Dog attack almost takes off arm

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Dennison Street in Roxbury.

Police say the dog is owned by two of the victims. A source close to the situation tells WBZ-TV that the dog bit one of the owners in the arm, nearly taking it off, and that's when her husband jumped in to save her. As he attempted to rescue his wife, he was also bit.

"The homicide unit, because of the extent of the injuries, was called out to the scene," says Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

A neighbor across the street witnessed the incident, but asked to remain anonymous. He says the responding officers asked people in the home if there was another way into the house.

They were concerned about the aggression of the dogs behind the fence. As soon as the gate opens, surveillance video from a neighbor's home shows the officer getting attacked.

"I could hear her just give a little bit of a scream and then walk back. The gate was open and that's when the dog came out and went after the other officer," details the anonymous neighbor, "He was backing off, backing off, and he was trying to tell the dog to back off. But then the dog was pretty aggressive."

Police fire gun at aggressive dog

He watched as the officer fired shots at the animal.

"I mean it has to be done. You can't be attacking people or biting them. This was not just a little nip. It's a pretty bad attack," says Kim Beaudet, a neighbor who lives across the street, "They bark all day. They aren't really socialized. They were always behind the gate, I mean fence. They weren't particularly friendly, but they were always behind the fence."

Boston Police say all four victims were transported to area hospitals. The dog from the attack was removed from the area along with three other dogs in the home.