4-year-old Massachusetts girl saved after 911 dispatcher instructs parents how to perform CPR

The East Bridgewater, Massachusetts police and fire departments are giving thanks to a Holbrook dispatcher who they say helped save a 4-year-old girl's life Monday night.

While working at the Holbrook Regional Emergency Communications Center at 5:32 p.m., authorities say Sophia Zervos answered a 911 call from two parents at a West Street home in East Bridgewater, reporting their daughter stopped breathing.

"We're going to do CPR, OK?" asked dispatcher Sophia Zervos. "Are you with your child right now?"

The caller answered, "Yes."

According to the callers, the child had no previous history of serious illness but recently experienced a fever.

In a calm manner, dispatcher Zervos began to give them clear and concise instructions:

"I want you to put the heel of your hand in the center of their chest, right between the nipples, and you're going to push down hard and fast, two inches in depth," dispatcher Zervos told the caller. "Ok? We're going to start now. I'm going to count with you."

As they waited for paramedics to arrive, Dispatcher Zervos counted for the caller as they performed CPR.

After two rounds of compressions, the parents said they saw a change in the child's stomach. They say she threw up and started to breathe again.

A statement from East Bridgewater police said, the child is "doing much better," according to the family.

WBZ went to the family's home for comment but were unable to reach them.