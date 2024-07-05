Discounted theater ticket booth BosTix returning to Boston for the summer

Boston's discount theater ticket booth is returning for the summer

BOSTON - A ticket booth that sells discounted theater tickets on the day of performances will be returning to Boston for the first time since the pandemic.

BosTix will reopen at Faneuil Hall Marketplace for the summer on July 10. The ticket booth offers reduced-price tickets to performing arts productions across Boston. This summer, the includes the highly-anticipated musical "Queen of Versailles" starring Kristin Chenoweth.

ArtsBoston said bringing the booth back could help boost the entire regional arts community.

"It is a big, big amplifier of what's going on," said Catherine Peterson, the executive director of ArtsBoston. "We have folks who work at the booths who can tell you what is on, what it's like, what the theaters are like. So you have your own personal concierge who can help you find the right arts experience for you and your family and friends."

BosTix first opened in the city 46 years ago. This summer, it will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday through Aug. 31.