Dirt bike rider arrested for allegedly attacking Fitchburg police captain

Police in Fitchburg, Massachusetts say one of their officers was assaulted at a gas station by a dirt bike rider Friday morning. The police department has been struggling with ATV and dirt bike riders driving recklessly on city streets.

A Fitchburg police captain spotted two dirt bike riders on Main Street. Police say the pair pulled into a Gulf gas station to fill up. Fitchburg Captain Matthew LeMay says the officer approached the riders to talk to them about their riding behavior when he was struck in the head with an object. They are investigating to see that object was the gas pump handle. The captain can be heard on scanner audio calling for help and saying that he had been struck in the head.

"I heard yelling profanities from a woman, and then I noticed a lot of commotion around one of the cruisers over there," said Kathy Marean who witnessed the aftermath. "The next thing I knew, police and ambulances came from everywhere and such a fast response. An officer down got struck."

"As I looked over, I saw the fireman jumping over the wall with the first aid kit and diving down to take care of this policeman laying on the ground," said Mary Jean, owner of nearby Fuzzy's Cafe.

Two dirt bike riders arrested

Captain LeMay says the two riders took off, but one of them was apprehended. That suspect is a 20-year-old from Fitchburg who could face charges of assault and battery on an officer and resisting arrest. Hours later, officers were able to arrest the other suspect. Police say that person is likely to face minor traffic infractions.

Mary Jean watched their getaway. "One went that way, and one went that way. They went in two opposite directions," said Jean.

Both police and neighbors say the ATV and dirt bike riding has become out of control.

"It's horrible. They will just run you off of the road by doing wheelies and just pulling out in front of you. They don't care," said Marean.

"I was coming from a wake the other night, and they were on the road pulling wheelies. I didn't even see them because you can't see the light until they put the bike down. It's dangerous. Everyone complains about them."