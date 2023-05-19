'Yes you can,' New inclusive road race to honor Boston Marathon legend Dick Hoyt

HOPKINTON - Team Hoyt is on a mission.

Rick Hoyt and his brother Russ are visiting schools like Marathon Elementary in Hopkinton to promote their new road race and deliver a message in just three words - yes you can.

It's the first annual "Dick Hoyt Memorial 'Yes You Can' Run Together."

"We talked to (road race director) Dave McGillivray and tried to put our heads together and say how do we honor dad, and of course it had to be a race," Russ Hoyt told WBZ-TV.

"What we decided is that it was going to be a five-mile race because that's the distance of the first race Rick and dad ever ran together. We also wanted it to be an inclusive event so we're also having a two-mile walk, so that everyone can be included, both runners and walkers."

The story of Dick and Rick Hoyt is legendary. They ran 32 Boston Marathons together - the father pushing the son. Rick has cerebral palsy. Dick passed away two years ago, but his family is still inspiring others.

Dick Hoyt pushes his son Rick Hoyt in a specialized wheelchair during the 117th Boston Marathon, April 15, 2013. Photo by Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"It all starts here, yes you can," Rick told WBZ-TV through his speaking device.

The race will be held Saturday May 27 in Hopkinton. For more information, visit their website.