Devin McCourty joining Sunday Night Football pregame show

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty's post-football career has officially begun.

The former Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion will be joining the pregame show for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

McCourty happily shared the news on Twitter, writing, "MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!!"

McCourty will be an analyst for "Football Night In America," though the specifics of his role weren't noted in NBC's press release. Devin's twin brother, Jason, is already working as a co-host on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, as Jason retired after the 2021 season.

"I'm excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again," Devin McCourty said in NBC's release. "I'm very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week."

McCourty retired this offseason after spending his entire career with the Patriots, serving as a team captain for 12 of his 14 seasons.