Watch CBS News
Sports

Devin McCourty joining Sunday Night Football pregame show

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Devin McCourty humbled by retirement ceremony, excited for next chapter
Devin McCourty humbled by retirement ceremony, excited for next chapter 07:54

BOSTON -- Devin McCourty's post-football career has officially begun.

The former Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion will be joining the pregame show for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

McCourty happily shared the news on Twitter, writing, "MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!!"

McCourty will be an analyst for "Football Night In America," though the specifics of his role weren't noted in NBC's press release. Devin's twin brother, Jason, is already working as a co-host on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, as Jason retired after the 2021 season.

"I'm excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again," Devin McCourty said in NBC's release. "I'm very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week."  

McCourty retired this offseason after spending his entire career with the Patriots, serving as a team captain for 12 of his 14 seasons.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.