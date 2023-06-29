Report: DeVante Parker extension "does nothing" to stop Patriots from signing DeAndre Hopkins

BOSTON -- Everyone in New England has been on alert for the Patriots to sign a certain wide receiver this offseason. That receiver wasn't DeVante Parker.

So, when news broke Wednesday night that the Patriots had signed Parker to a three-year, $33 million extension, some were quick to assume that it signaled the end of the pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins.

That, however, isn't the case.

Speaking on NFL Network on Thursday morning, Ian Rapoport indicated that the Parker extension took place completely separate from a potential Hopkins signing.

"I should mention this does nothing to dampen the -- let's say -- optimism for a potential signing for DeAndre Hopkins," Rapoport said. "New England still in the mix there."

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Patriots locked up WR DeVante Parker on a contract extension, plus the NFLPA will have new leadership. pic.twitter.com/YeV51zFtSF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2023

If anything, the Parker extension could make a potential Hopkins signing easier, as it will likely lower his cap hit in 2023. If the Patriots do sign Hopkins, they could release Kendrick Bourne to free up $5.46 million in cap space.

For now, though, the Patriots have their receiver room set, with Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bourne and Tyquan Thornton atop the depth chart.