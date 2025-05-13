Detroit Tigers top Boston Red Sox in 10-9 victory

Javier Baez hit his second go-ahead, three-run homer in the 11th inning for his first multi-homer game in Detroit, lifting the Tigers to a 10-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The AL-leading Tigers were ahead in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings and lost the lead each time.

After falling behind in each of the two extra innings, they came back to win a second straight game against Boston and 10th in 13 games.

Kristian Campbell hit a two-run homer in the 11th and Greg Weissert (1-1) failed to keep a two-run lead. He allowed Jace Jung to hit a leadoff single and Baez to turn on a no-doubt shot to left.

Beau Brieske (1-1) picked up the win after giving up two runs — one earned — and one hit in the 11th.

Boston went up by a run in the 10th on Ceddanne Rafaela's RBI groundout and Trey Sweeney's two-out single in the home half of the inning made it 7-all.

Baez, who has revived his career this season after struggling the previous three seasons in Detroit, also had a three-run homer in the sixth.

Hamilton's two-run blast off Tommy Kahnle pulled the Red Sox into a 6-all tie in the eighth. Boston had a chance to take the lead later in the inning with runners in scoring position, but Kahnle struck out Rafael Devers.

Boston's Alex Bregman, who was booed during each at-bat because he turned down an offer to sign with the Tigers in the offseason, hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Baez put both his hands in the air in the moment after he sent the game-winning home run to left, and the crowd chanted "Ja-vy! Ja-vy!" for a player they previously jeered.

Spencer Torkelson has 11 homers in 43 games, a season after hitting just 10 in 92 games.

Detroit LHP Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.08 ERA) and Boston RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 2.78) are scheduled to pitch Wednesday night in the series finale.