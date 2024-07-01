Derrick White, Boston Celtics agree to 4-year extension worth $125.9 million

BOSTON – Derrick White and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a 4-year contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

According to Wojnarowski, the deal is worth $125.9 million over four years and includes a player option.

White is fresh off helping the Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship and has become an important piece to Boston's success – and a fan favorite among Celtics fans -- with his incredible two-way game since arriving via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. White spent his first months with the Celtics coming off the bench, but has been a starter since the 2022-23 season.

White's best known for making timely shots on offense and key blocks on defense, and has been a perfect running mate to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Last season, he and Jrue Holiday gave Boston a lockdown backcourt on defense, as White earned All-Defensive Second Team honors for a second straight season.

White averaged 15.2 points per game last season, as he knocked down 46 percent of his shots overall and 40 percent from three-point range. He added 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game – both career highs – to go with 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.

In the 2024 postseason, White put up 16.7 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals over 19 games for the championship Celtics.

White has had a knack for coming through in the clutch for Boston in the playoffs as well. He had a game-winning putback at the buzzer in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, which forced a deciding Game 7 between the two teams.

During the 2024 playoffs, White hit a game-winning three in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers to help Boston complete a series sweep and advance to the NBA Finals. In the Finals, he had a huge chase-down block on Dallas' PJ Washington in the final minute of Game 2 help Boston preserve its victory over the Mavericks.