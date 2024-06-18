Derrick White says chipped teeth worth it to help Celtics win championship

BOSTON – Derrick White left it all out on the floor to help the Celtics win the franchise's 18th title – including some of his teeth.

With 2:09 remaining in the second quarter and the Celtics leading 54-42, White hit the floor for a loose ball and came up bleeding. That's because Mavericks center Dereck Lively dove on top of White, pressing his face into the hardwood.

Derrick White leaving it all on the court! 🦷 pic.twitter.com/k20sw6y2U4 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

"Dove for the ball. Lively landed on me. I knew right away. I've chipped it in the past, so it's not new," White told reporters after the game. "But, like, I mean, this tooth is loose. The other two teeth are wiggling. They were trying stuff in the locker room. I was like, I don't care. Just play."

"I'd lose all my teeth for a championship"

Jaylen Brown, who was wearing a microphone during the game, could be heard joking to White after the play "You sure is ugly."

After the game, White told the ESPN postgame crew during the trophy presentation that it was all worth it.

"I'd lose all my teeth for a championship," White said. "I'll get it fixed. I'm going to enjoy this one."

Derrick White reflects on championship win

White reflected on the championship win after the game.

"This is unreal. I don't think it really has hit and settled in," White said. "This is a special group of guys, a special coaching staff that I'm just thankful to be a part of. Yeah, it's unreal. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and not get too lit."

The Celtics will be honored with a championship parade this week, though the details are still being worked out.