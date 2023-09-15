Derek Lobo, accused of dragging state trooper with car in Brockton, held without bail

BROCKTON - The driver accused of dragging a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car is being held without bail.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Montello Street, police said 31-year-old Derek Lobo, of Brockton, was pulled over for motor vehicle violations. When driving off from the traffic stop, Lobo allegedly dragged a trooper with his car. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

"The defendant put his vehicle in drive, pressed heavy on the acceleration, which sent the vehicle forward while the trooper remained in the vehicle. The defendant accelerated at a high rate of speed. The trooper was hanging partially out of the vehicle as the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic. The trooper was partially dragged outside the vehicle for approximately one city block," a prosecutor said in court.

Police said the trooper who was dragged by Lobo was the same one who took him into custody on Thursday. Lobo was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in Fentanyl.