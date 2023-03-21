Derek Forbort unlikely to play again in regular season due to injury

BOSTON -- Tuesday marked some ups and downs in the territory of Boston Bruins injuries.

On the positive front, Taylor Hall skated in a non-contact jersey during the team's skate at Warrior Ice Arena. Nick Foligno also skated on his own prior to that session, as both forwards seek to work their way back from injury in time for the postseason.

On the negative side, head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that defenseman Derek Forbort is likely out for the remainder of the regular season due to an injury he suffered last week in Winnipeg.

"We do not expect him back before the end of the regular season," Montgomery said after the team's morning skate, adding that Forbort won't need surgery.

Forbort suffered the lower-body injury on Thursday, when he blocked a shot in the second period of the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Jets. Forbort was then ruled out for the remainder of the Bruins' road trip -- which involved back-to-back games over the weekend -- and he's now expected to miss the next several weeks.

The 31-year-old Forbort has averaged 17:44 time on ice this season, scoring five goals with seven assists while registering a plus-12 rating. He's also tied for the team league in shorthanded time on ice, averaging 3:08 per game for the NHL's best penalty kill.

While no injury is ever welcome, the Bruins were prepared for such an occurrence, as the acquisition of Dmitry Orlov before the trade deadline has led to an extra defenseman sitting out as a healthy scratch each game for the past several weeks. Forbort's injury absence will lead to a regular six-man unit of Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Orlov, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk on the blue line.

As for Hall and Foligno, both of whom have been out for weeks with injuries, Montgomery said there's still no set timeline for either player's return.

"They're checking boxes, they're progressing well, but there's no timeline for us yet," Montgomery said. "I still think they're a ways away. It's not at the point where I'm starting to think about lines and stuff."

The NHL-leading Bruins will remain busy, playing eight games in the next 13 days. That begins Tuesday night with a home game against Ottawa.