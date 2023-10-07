Department of Homeland Security to send team to Massachusetts to assess migrant situation

WASHINGTON - A team from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is coming to Massachusetts to assess the migrant situation and see what needs to be done.

In a statement, a White House spokesperson said, in part, "In continued support of the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a DHS team will be deployed to assess the current migrant situation and identify ways to improve efficiencies and maximize our support for communities that are addressing the needs of migrants...White House officials have been in close contact with Mayor Wu, Governor Healey, and their respective staff, and will remain in coordination with the city and commonwealth to determine best practices and ways in which the federal government can support Boston and Massachusetts over the coming weeks and months, or until Congress takes action to fix our nation's broken immigration system."

This comes after both Gov. Maura Healey and Rep. Jake Auchincloss called on President Biden to help, saying Masscahusetts couldn't address the growing number of migrants coming to the state alone.

"We need the Biden administration to compensate for the tremendous cost of sheltering the migrants," said Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts' 4th District.