Rep. Jake Auchincloss wants President Biden's help with migrant crisis in Massachusetts

Auchincloss wants President Biden's help with migrant crisis in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON - Rep. Jake Auchincloss is calling on the Biden administration to send a Homeland Security team to Massachusetts to help with the influx of migrants.

Auchincloss said he wants federal authorities to see for themselves that the migrant situation in the Boston area is not sustainable. New York City recently requested the same federal assessment. It involves a Homeland Security team spending four days visiting shelters and meeting with local officials.

"I will continue to connect state and local officials and migrants arriving in Massachusetts' Fourth District with the federal resources that are currently available and encourage the Biden administration to send an assessment team to Boston to see first-hand the challenges we are facing," Auchincloss said in his letter to the president. "This crisis is yet another clarion call for Congress to finally pass immigration reform."