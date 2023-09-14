"We are not a town equipped to handle this": Sturbridge town manager calls for help in providing support to migrants

Sturbridge officials call for help in providing support to migrants

STURBRIDGE - One year ago, migrant families arrived on Martha's Vineyard, telling reporters through a translator they are looking for a better life.

"I decided to come to the United States, first of all, because it's a country full of opportunities," one man told WBZ TV.

Since then, the influx of new arrivals has only increased putting a strain on housing state-wide.

"We are not a town equipped to handle this," said Sturbridge Town Administrator Robin Grimm. Migrant families are being housed at two motels in the town. "The community does try to help but as a town, we do not have anything in our budget to actually assist. This really has to be done by the Commonwealth."

The state is stepping in to help, providing families with access to medical care, food and help enrolling children in school. The National Guard is stationed at motels across Massachusetts but it's towns like Sturbridge that are concerned once the National Guard leaves, they won't have the resources to care for migrant families.

"I don't have [Worcester Regional Transit Authority] transportation. They need to be on a bus line. There needs to be access to food pantries, I don't have a food pantry," said Grimm.

Revenue loss is also a concern for Grimm, though officials told WBZ TV hotels are paid for by the state.

"Our town is a tourist community, we rely on those hotel rooms being taken up by people who spend money in our town. I can't quantify the revenue lost for small businesses and our local restaurants if too many rooms are taken up," said Grimm.

But towns like Sturbridge may not have a choice. According to Gov. Maura Healey's office, the state has seen an increase in both Massachusetts residents and migrant families in need of emergency shelter, a resource guaranteed by the "Right to Shelter" law. The problem? Massachusetts has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the entire country, forcing the state to use hotels for help.