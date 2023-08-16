State investigating after 93-year-old woman drowns at Castle Island beach

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Health is now investigating the drowning death of an elderly woman at Castle Island on Monday.

Police said the 93-year-old drowned during a trip to Pleasure Bay with the Second Home adult day care program. According to investigators, she was told to stay in shallow water but accidentally swam into deeper water and went under.

Despite lifeguards trying to save her, the woman was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. Her name has not been released.