Cape Cod town expanding restrictions at popular beaches for July 4th

A Cape Cod town is bringing back and expanding restrictions at its popular beaches for the July 4th holiday. Authorities in Dennis say "enhanced safety measures" made a big difference in 2024 compared to previous years, when rowdy crowds started fights and trashed the beaches.

Town officials implemented new regulations last year to address a dramatic increase in "unsafe and dangerous conduct" between 2019 and 2023, Dennis Police Chief John Brady said.

The special rules for the holiday focus on parking and behavior at the beaches. The affected locations are Mayflower Beach, Chapin Beach and Bayview Beach as well as West Dennis Beach, which is a new addition for this year.

Dennis beach restrictions for July 4th

Daily parking passes will not be sold or accepted at the four beaches on July 4th. Only people with residential, seasonal or weekly parking stickers will be allowed entrance to the beach parking lots.

A parking ban will be in full effect in neighborhoods and businesses next to the beaches. Violators will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Drivers will be stopped at checkpoints to make sure they have the right parking stickers. Ubers and Lyfts will be stopped about 1.2 miles from Mayflower Beach and 2.2 miles from Chapin Beach.

Police will have command posts at the Mayflower and West Dennis Beaches.

"There will be zero tolerance for alcohol, drug use, overly loud music and unsafe behavior at these beaches," Brady said.

Positive feedback

Town leaders say there has been positive feedback from residents about last year's restrictions. There were no arrests in 2024. In 2023, there were 13 arrests, including an assault on a police officer, and beachgoers left behind a big mess.

Beach and recreation director Dustin Pineau said before last year's restrictions, lifeguards and beach staff were "overwhelmed" by the huge crowds on the Fourth. He said the combination of alcohol, large crowds and reckless behavior were a "recipe for disaster."

Trash on Mayflower Beach in Dennis Dennis Police

"After the Fourth of July our beaches were littered with trash," he said. "Our protected dunes were also walked on, urinated on, trash thrown on them and in even one case, lit on fire."

Click here for a full list of beach restrictions for July 4th in Dennis.