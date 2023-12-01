Patriots rule out Demario Douglas for Sunday's game vs. Chargers

Patriots 1st Down: It looks like it's Bailey Zappe's time at quarterback

FOXBORO -- If Bailey Zappe gets the start for the Patriots on Sunday, the quarterback won't have the services of the team's best receiver. Demario Douglas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium due to a concussion.

Douglas was hit high with a forearm while returning a punt against the Giants last Sunday, and missed all three days of practice this week. His absence will leave a void in an extremely lackluster New England receiving corps, as the rookie leads the Patriots with 410 receiving yards, is tied for the most targets with 55, and ranks third in receptions with 36 this season.

Douglas had six receptions against the Giants before leaving last Sunday's game. He's also returned 11 punts for New England this season.

Fellow rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte has also been ruled out for Sunday's game after he missed a second straight day of practice Friday with an illness and a shoulder injury. He was limited at Wednesday's practice, but wore a red no-contact jersey.

New England listed six other players as questionable against Los Angeles:

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable after he missed the previous two days with a quadricep injury. Allen leads the NFL with 97 receptions, good for 1,117 yards (third-most) and seven touchdowns (tied for fourth-most) this season.

Los Angeles did rule out four players for Sunday's tilt: offensive lineman Zack Bailey (Back), defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (Illness), tight end Nick Vannett (Concussion), and safety JT Woods (Illness). Woods was a limited participant at Friday's practice.

