Dedham police send message to dog owners after attacks on mail carrier, delivery driver

DEDHAM - Police in Dedham sent a message on social media to pet owners Tuesday following two recent attacks on delivery drivers.

"Within the last week, we have had both a USPS letter carrier and a UPS delivery driver - attacked by dogs," police posted to Facebook. "Dog laws are in place to protect public safety and that incudes those who are visiting Dedham homes to serve their customers."

They're reminding residents not to leave dogs unattended outside if they have access to a delivery path. The police department also noted that Dedham and other post offices have a no-treat policy for carriers after a postal worker was bit last year.

Dog owners are urged to keep their pets inside when they are expecting deliveries.

"Dogs are often natural protectors of homes and their masters, so please don't minimize the margin for error," police said.