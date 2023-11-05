Watch CBS News
Local News

Standoff ends with man charged in other man's death in Lewiston, Maine

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

LEWISTON, Maine - Police in Lewiston, Maine were on the scene of a standoff early Sunday morning that ended with a man being taken into custody.

Maine State Police said a man identified as 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte was dropped off at a hospital Friday night, where he later died. An arrest warrant was obtained late Saturday afternoon for 36-year-old Jerry Thibodeau, who refused to leave his home on Sabattus Street. About five hours later, the standoff ended and police said Thibodeau was taken into custody.

An autopsy is being done to determine Ayotte's exact cause of death. Police said the two men knew each other and Thibodeau is believed to be one of the people who dropped Ayotte off at the hospital.

The Lewiston community has been on edge since last month's mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 8:35 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.