Standoff ends with man charged in other man's death in Lewiston, Maine

LEWISTON, Maine - Police in Lewiston, Maine were on the scene of a standoff early Sunday morning that ended with a man being taken into custody.

Maine State Police said a man identified as 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte was dropped off at a hospital Friday night, where he later died. An arrest warrant was obtained late Saturday afternoon for 36-year-old Jerry Thibodeau, who refused to leave his home on Sabattus Street. About five hours later, the standoff ended and police said Thibodeau was taken into custody.

An autopsy is being done to determine Ayotte's exact cause of death. Police said the two men knew each other and Thibodeau is believed to be one of the people who dropped Ayotte off at the hospital.

The Lewiston community has been on edge since last month's mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.