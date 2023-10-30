Maine governor says "thorough" police investigation into Lewiston mass shooting continues

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Monday that even though the gunman is dead, a "thorough investigation" into the mass shooting in Lewiston that happened last week will continue.

"While the manhunt has ended, the search for justice will continue," Mills said in a news conference. "To that end, the Maine State Police are continuing their thorough investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding these attacks."

The shootings happened Wednesday night at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille. Eighteen people were killed and 13 more were injured.

You can learn more about the victims here. More than 1,000 people turned out for a vigil honoring those who died Sunday evening.

The killer, 40-year-old Robert Card, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday evening after a two-day manhunt.

The governor declined to go into detail when reporters asked about any previous history Card may have had with police. She said she wants to give law enforcement time to investigate.

"They are continuing to respond and continuing to investigate who knew what, when," Mills said. "We want to get the best answer to how can we prevent something like this from happening. That includes why did it happen in the first place and what measures may have been in place that were used or weren't used."

Mills encouraged people to support the victims and families by visiting the "Healing Together" website set up by the state. She said flags in Maine will remain lowered for another 18 days to honor the 18 victims.