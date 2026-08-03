Broadway stars take lead on and off stage in Hingham production of "Dear Evan Hansen"

The team behind the Harbour Lights Theatre's production of "Dear Evan Hansen" has been working for weeks to bring a taste of Broadway to Hingham.

The musical features a Tony-nominated actress in the cast, and a Tony-nominated actor is directing. The company's mission is to be the pipeline from Broadway to Boston's South Shore.

"I think that there is such a need and desire for art and high-caliber art in the South Shore community," said Mickey White, the founder and artistic director. White is working to provide that high-quality art, recruiting Adam Pascal to direct the piece.

"I love coming to an area like this where outside of the environment is a relaxed, beautiful place to be," says Pascal.

Best known as Roger in the original Broadway cast of "Rent," Pascal has enjoyed the transition to working behind the scenes.

"In terms of being a director, I have that same instinct; I think that I know how to do this, I think I'll be good at this. And so I just needed to do it once to then realize, oh, OK, this is what I thought it was," he told WBZ-TV.

White will play the musical's title character. Tony-nominee Orfeh portrays Evan's mother, Heidi.

"He and I connected so immediately and so intensely that it was… It was just beyond. I think that he and I could do any roles opposite each other, and it would be this way, but the chemistry is instant," Orfeh said.

Both she and Pascal know Broadway isn't the only place to see quality theater.

"I just think that we're very lucky that we get to bring this to Hingham, and the cast that's been assembled is here together, and we're having a really, really great time," she said.

"Great things are happening in other spaces and will continue to do that," said Pascal, "And quite frankly that's what needs to happen for the art form to continue to grow."

"This is actually the first fully produced theatrical production that is happening in this space. And we're bringing in full scenic, lighting design, sound, a live band, all the bells and whistles to bring this piece to life," White explained.

"Theater shouldn't be for people who have easy access to it," said Pascal. "And whether that's financially, whether that is geographically, good things should be available to everybody everywhere."

"I'm just grateful that I'm able to merge these two worlds that I am working in, New York and in my supportive hometown and combine them to make it available and accessible for the entire South Shore community," White said.

Harbour Lights Theatre's production of "Dear Evan Hansen" at the Carr Amphitheater in Hingham opens on Thursday, August 6th and runs through Sunday, the 9th.