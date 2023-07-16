DeAndre Hopkins reportedly to sign with Tennessee Titans, not Patriots

BOSTON -- DeAndre Hopkins will not be joining the New England Patriots.

The wide receiver will instead be headed to the Tennessee Titans, according to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 16, 2023

Hopkins, 30, played the last three seasons in Arizona, after spending the first seven years of his career with the Texans. He was limited to just 10 games in 2021 due to hamstring and knee injuries, and he was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, in which he played just nine games.

Despite the limited action, and despite Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray suffering a torn ACL after just six games with the receiver, Hopkins still caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season. In his career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. He ranks 28th on the all-time receptions list, 36th on the all-time receiving yards list, and he's tied for 46th on the all-time touchdown receptions list.

The Cardinals tried to find a trade partner for Hopkins after the season but didn't get any takers, ultimately releasing him and making him a free agent. Hopkins visited with the Titans before officially talking with the Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added details of the contract.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

According to Rapoport, the Titans gave Hopkins a 2-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives.