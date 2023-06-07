DeAndre Hopkins' free agency tour reportedly beginning this weekend in Tennessee

Patriots put in the ground work for season on a lighter day of OTAs

FOXBORO -- The DeAndre Hopkins free agency tour begins this weekend.

The wide receiver has his first visit scheduled for Sunday with the Tennessee Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month when the team could not find a worthwhile trade for the five-time Pro Bowler.

There have been several teams mentioned as potential landing spots for Hopkins -- including the New England Patriots -- but the Titans haven't been part of the mix. Now they'll be the first team to meet with the 31-year-old since he became a free agent.

But there is a connection between Hopkins and the Titans, in the form of head coach Mike Vrabel. The two were together in Houston when Vrabel was an assistant under Bill O'Brien.

Money could be an issue with a potential Titans-Hopkins marriage, as Tennessee has just $7.9 million in cap space. Hopkins reportedly wants more on the open market.

Despite missing the first six games of the 2022 season after violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy, Hopkins finished the year with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.