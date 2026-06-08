31-year-old charged after allegedly throwing man to ground in deadly Waltham road rage incident

A 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged road rage incident turned deadly in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said it happened on May 27 just before 9 a.m. in the entryway of a gas station on Weston Street. The victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Dagostino, told police that he was attempting to take a left into the gas station but 31-year-old Timothy Scalisi was blocking the entryway with his car.

Ryan said that an argument ensued between Dagostino and Scalisi before things became physical. Scalisi allegedly picked Dagostino up and "violently brought him to the ground." It is unclear where Scalisi went after the fight. Investigators do not believe Scalisi and Dagostino knew each other.

Dagostino was taken to a nearby hospital with blurry vision, nausea, vomiting and a headache. He had suffered a brain bleed and a small fracture on his head from the fight. He later died at Lahey Burlington Medical Center on May 29.

Police said they were able to identify and locate Scalisi using surveillance footage and Flock cameras. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter as well as assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Monday.

Ryan said there was heavy traffic at the time of the incident and is asking anyone who may have seen something to contact the police. They are looking for any dashcam video, or information that could help them piece together what led to the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham detectives at 718-343-3550 or email them at tips@police.waltham.ma.us.