David Pastrnak named NHL's Second Star after a 7-point week for Bruins

BOSTON -- The Bruins won all three of their games last week, with forward David Pastrnak picking up at least two points in each of those victories. On Monday, Pastrnak got some love from the NHL for his monster week.

After racking up seven points in Boston's three victories, Pastrnak was named the NHL's "Second Star" for the week ending Jan. 21 on Monday. With five goals in those three games, Pastrnak tied Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (the NHL's "First Star" of last week) and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews for the league lead in goals last week.

Pastrnak began the week by tallying a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 15, which put him at the 60-point mark in his 43rd game of the season. Three nights later, he had fans throwing hats on the ice late in Boston's 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche when he notched his first hat trick of the season and the 16th of his career.

Pasta finished off his week by scoring another goal and handing out another assist in Boston's 9-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. With his outburst last week, Pastrnak ranks third in the NHL with 30 goals and 66 points.

Pastrnak is currently on pace for 120 points this season, which would break the career-best 113 points that he racked up last season. He leads Boston in just about every offensive category this season, including goals, assists (36), points, points per game (1.47), even strength goals (20), even strength points (39), power play goals (10) and power play points (27).

The Bruins will look to extend their four-game winning streak -- and Pasta will look to add to his totals -- Monday night when they host the 30-10-4 Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden,