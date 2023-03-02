Bruins sign David Pastrnak to eight-year, $90 million contract extension

BOSTON -- The Bruins have made sure that David Pastrnak will remain in Boston for a long time.

The Bruins announced an eight-year contract extension that will keep Pastrnak in Boston through the 2030-31 season, with an annual cap hit of $11.25 million.

Pastrnak, 26, was the Bruins' first-round pick -- 25th overall -- in the 2014 draft. He made his NHL debut that season, and he recorded his first 30-goal season in 2016-17, when he tallied 34 goals with 36 assists. He shared the Rocket Richard Trophy with Alexander Ovechkin as the NHL's leading goal scorer in 2019-20.

In 570 career games, Pastrnak has scored 282 goals with 302 assists for 584 points. In 70 playoff games, he's posted 30-44-74 totals.

A three-time All-Star (2019, 2020, 2023), he currently ranks second in the NHL with 42 goals this season, behind only Connor McDavid.

Pastrnak was set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming summer, but general manager Don Sweeney ensured that Pastrnak won't be hitting the open market any time soon.