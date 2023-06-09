Watch CBS News
David Pastrnak announces birth of baby girl

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson have welcomed a baby girl.

The forward shared photos of Freya Ivy Pastrnak on Instagram Thursday night. 

"We've dreamt about this moment for long time and I couldn't be more proud of my two beautiful girls," Pastrnak wrote. "I can't wait to watch you be the best mamma to our little nugget."

The Boston Bruins joined in on the congratulations for the couple.

"We are so happy for you!" the team said.

Back in 2021, the couple tragically lost their infant son Viggo Rohl Pastrnak just six days after he was born. 

