David Ortiz treats Massachusetts boy recovering from kidney transplant to a special evening at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Like most kids growing up in Massachusetts, 12-year-old Colin Case of Brockton grew up loving Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He had always wanted to meet the three-time World Series champ, and that wish came true at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Case, who received a kidney transplant last June, was treated to a VIP experience with Big Papi at Fenway thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Case and his family were welcomed by Ortiz when they arrived at the ballpark, and then Colin got some one-on-one time with the Hall of Famer. Case is also a lefty slugger, so he and Ortiz had plenty to discuss.

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz talks with Colin Case of Brockton before a special evening at Fenway Park courtesy of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

Case also got to join Ortiz on the field to watch warmups and batting practice, and then received a tour of Fenway Park, which included a trip inside the Green Monster. He got to watch the game from the Aura Pavillion, which Boston lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Outcome aside, it was a fun and special evening for everyone involved.

"I am honored to have been part of making Colin's wish come true, and I'm grateful for the efforts of Make-A-Wish in brightening the lives of fighters like Colin and their loved ones," Ortiz said in a statement. "I am humbled to have been a part of granting dozens of wishes during my time in Boston and bringing moments of pure joy to these kids and families.

"To be honest with you, it has meant so much to me being able to see the smiles on the faces of those who are going through so much adversity," Ortiz continued. "Together, we can continue building legacies of love, hope, and support that will inspire for generations to come."