Wade Boggs, Jim Rice speak on David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The fraternity of Red Sox legends in the Hall of Fame is adding another member this weekend.

David Ortiz, who powered the team to World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013, will officially be inducted on Sunday.

Several of his former teammates - including the likes of Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, among others - will be in attendance at the ceremony. But so will heroes of older Red Sox generations.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche had a chance to catch up with Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Jim Rice Saturday to chat about their memories of Ortiz and how excited they are for him.

Wade Boggs:

Thoughts on Ortiz being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

The one thing that that comes to mind when I think of David Ortiz is he brought a World Series-caliber team to Boston. Sort of took the monkey off of our back in '86. And thank God for 2004. And when you think of David Ortiz, I mean, he put that team on his back.

The one thing that I always say is when David Ortiz was in Minnesota, he wasn't a Hall of Famer. David Ortiz became a Hall of Famer when he went to Boston and he became a great player. He was an out in Minnesota. He became a great player when he got to Boston, and like I said, he put that team on the shoulders.

On why Ortiz was so good in clutch situations:

He lives for it. I mean, that's, that's what makes special people. When they come up, you have the opportunity to win the game on the line. And you say, Okay, I got it. And players feed off. And that makes all the guys around David Ortiz better. and it was so fun to watch those Red Sox teams through those years. I mean, okay, Ninth inning, down by two, first and second. David Ortiz is up, three-run homer.

Red Sox win. Sweet Caroline.

Jim Rice:

Thoughts on Ortiz joining the Hall of Fame:

You knew the numbers were there. And you knew it was just a matter of time.

The thing that we all should be talking about is what David's going to say tomorrow...because everyone knows the numbers that he put up there. It's a very interesting person. And David is more about people, not about numbers. And I think once he comes out tomorrow, and says what he's got to say with respect to present, everyone listening, and of course, you knew the speech that he gave in Boston by the city in a way is going to be powerful.