David Krejci set to play in his 1,000th game with Bruins

BOSTON -- Monday afternoon will be a milestone game for Bruins forward David Krejci. When he takes the ice against the Flyers in Boston, it will be the 1,000th regular season game for Krejci in a Bruins sweater.

It will give Bruins fans another opportunity to appreciate Krejci, who has spent all 15 of his NHL seasons in Boston. It's a milestone we weren't sure that he would hit after Krejci left the team to play last season in the Czech Republic, but in returning to the Bruins this year, he is further cementing himself in the team's history.

Krejci will become just the seventh player to play in 1,000 games for the Bruins. Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was the last Bruins player to hit the milestone, doing so during the 2020 season, while Patrice Bergeron is also part of the illustrious group at 1,258 games (and counting) with the Bruins.

Ray Bourque (1,518 games), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), Don Sweeney (1,052), and Wayne Cashman (1,027) round out the 1,000-game group for the Bruins.

Krejci has been a steady and consistent force for the Bruins since the team drafted him in the second round in 2004. He's amassed 761 points over his 999 regular season contests with 226 goals and 535 assists. He's also been stellar in the playoffs with 124 points (42 goals and 82 assists) over 156 postseason games, making him the third-leading playoff scorer in Bruins history behind Bourque (161 points) and Bergeron (127 points).

Krejci led all postseason scorers with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in the 2011 postseason when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup. He led all scorers again in 2013 when he racked up 26 postseason points (nine goals and a playoff-high 17 assists) in Boston's run to the Cup Final.

The 36-year-old Krejci has 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points over his 37 games this season, helping the Bruins to an NHL-best 33-5-4 record.