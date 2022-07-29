David Andrews takes practice field for Patriots on Day 3 of training camp

FOXBORO -- It appears David Andrews is off the PUP and ready for action. The Patriots starting center took the field behind Gillette Stadium on Friday, participating in his first practice of training camp.

Andrews started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list following offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He arrived to camp early to put in work with the team's trainers and do his duties as a team captain as well.

Now he's back on the field, ready to center the New England offensive line and hike the ball to quarterback Mac Jones. Andrews is entering his seventh season in New England, and has been a team captain in each of the last five years.

Running back James White, safety Jabrill Peppers, and cornerback Jonathan Jones remain on PUP, but are eligible to come off the list at any time during camp.

Punter Jake Bailey, who was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, was also back on the practice field for New England on Friday.