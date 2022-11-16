David Andrews off Patriots injury report, DeVante Parker among those limited at Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are a healthy bunch coming out of the team's bye week, with just one player missing from Wednesday's rainy practice behind Gillette Stadium. Both David Andrews and DeVante Parker were on the field, and Andrews was nowhere to be found on the team's injury report.

That's great news for Mac Jones and the New England offensive line. Andrews missed the previous two games after he suffered a concussion late in Week 7's loss to the Chicago Bears. Over the last two games, Jones was sacked 10 times by the Jets and Colts.

Andrews returned to practice on Monday, and was back out there taking first-team reps on Wednesday. So we'll see if the offensive line is a little more stable with him back in the fold this weekend, as the Patriots once again square off against a talented New York Jets pass rush.

Parker was one of six players limited in Wednesday's practice. He was hurt on his first snap in Week 8 against the Jets, and sat out Week 9 against the Colts.

Here's the full list of Patriots that were limited on Wednesday:

P Jake Bailey - Back

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LB Anfernee Jennings - Back

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

Rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell was the only player missing for New England, sidelined with an illness.

For the Jets, wide receiver Corey Davis (knee), guard Nate Herbig (shin), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) did not practice on Wednesday. Tackle Duane Brown was limited during the session with a shoulder injury.

Tune in to Patriots-Jets on Sunday on WBZ-TV -- the TV home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30pm, and continues on Friday night on WBZ-TV with Patriots All Access at 7pm! We kick things off Sunday with Patriots GameDay at 11:30am, the Pats and the Jets kick off at 1pm, and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!