Dave & Buster's cited for child labor, meal break violations

BOSTON - Dave & Buster's has agreed to pay more than $275,000 after being cited by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell for child labor and meal break violations.

The restaurant and arcade has locations in Braintree, Natick and Woburn.

Campbell said the investigation started when a parent complained that their child was working past midnight on a weeknight. Teenagers who are 16 and 17 years old aren't allowed to work past 10 p.m. on a school night.

The citations say Dave & Buster's did not allow for meal breaks of at least a half hour for workers on shifts of six hours or more, it did not get work permits for minors before they started working, and they let 16 and 17-year-olds work later later than allowed.

"When companies violate our laws to protect workers, including meal break and child labor violations they create unfair and unsafe working environments," Campbell said in a statement. "Ensuring that employers are in compliance with these laws and that all employees are compensated and treated justly is an important priority for my office, and we will do everything we can to uphold and protect the rights of workers in Massachusetts."

Dave & Buster's will also compensate more than 800 employees as a result of the settlement.